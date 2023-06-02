Harrison Ford Explains Why He & Brad Pitt Butted Heads on 'The Devil's Own,' Shares His Thoughts on the Movie Despite Their Complications

Harrison Ford is looking back on The Devil’s Own, his collaboration with Brad Pitt.

The 1997 release saw the A-list actors facing off against each other, and Harrison alluded to also having a complicated relationship when the cameras weren’t rolling.

He opened up about what happened to cause them to butt heads on set and shared what he thought about the movie years after its release.

Read more about Harrison Ford’s recollections of working with Brad Pitt…

Speaking to Esquire, Harrison explained that he and Brad were at odds from the time that they were searching for a director.

“Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad,” he recalled. “First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not.”

He continued, explaining that he wanted his character to be “complicated” like Brad‘s “so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle.”

Harrison developed a scene that put his character in a tense situation to add some depth, but he and Brad weren’t agreeing on the script.

“Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt,” he opined.

He noted that the situation was “complicated.” However, Harrison isn’t letting the challenges affect his opinion of the project: “I live the movie very much,” he said. “Very much.”

