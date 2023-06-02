Jennifer Lawrence Looks Sporty on the Way to the Gym in NYC While Husband Cooke Maroney Grabs an Uber

Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2023 at 6:01 pm

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney both stepped out in New York City on Friday (June 2).

The 32-year-old Hunger Games actress was spotted on her way to a workout at the gym, and she looked very sporty in an all-black outfit. Jennifer wore a pair of leggings with a matching shirt and dark hat. She pulled her hair up in a jaunty ponytail and completed her look with a necklace and slide sandals.

Meanwhile, Cooke was spotted waiting to grab a ride in the West Village. He also looked chic, waering a pair of dark pants and an unbuttoned blue shirt over a white T.

Jennifer is gearing up to release her new comedy No Hard Feelings later this month. It premieres in theaters on June 23. Check out the trailer to get an idea of what to expect from the R-rated project.

If you missed it, Jennifer delivered some very chic looks while attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in the gallery…
