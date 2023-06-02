Kaley Cuoco Talks About If She & Tom Pelphrey Will Ever Work On Screen Together

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about if she and partner Tom Pelphrey will ever work together on a project.

The 37-year-old actress is giving fans hope that they will, as she shared that the two are actively searching for something. However, there is a catch…

Keep reading to find out more…

Kaley and Tom, who have been together for over a year, just recently welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Matilda.

“We really do want to,” she told E! News about the hopes of one day starring in something together with Tom.

Kaley does admit that it has “to be something very special, but we would love to do that.”

In another recent interview, Kaley opened up about if Matilda will follow in their footsteps in becoming an actor. Here’s what she said…