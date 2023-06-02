Kim Chi Talks Her Makeup Brand KimChi Chic Beauty, Favorite Products, Ultimate Makeup Hacks & Her Experience in the Beauty World (Exclusive)

Kim Chi took the drag world by a storm when she emerged on the scene as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016.

After finishing as one of the runners-up in the contest, she went on to launch her beauty brand KimChi Chic Beauty, where she’s been slaying the game ever since.

In an exclusive interview, we spoke to Kim Chi about her makeup journey, charting her evolution from the first time she wore drag to becoming the face of a fan-favorite brand.

She also opened up about her experience in the beauty world, a misconception about her look involving drag queen and fellow brand owner Trixie Mattel and more.

Most excitingly, Kim Chi shared her ultimate beauty hacks and the products that she would turn to for just about any major occasion you might be getting into this summer!

Head inside to read our full interview with Kim Chi to learn more about KimChi Chic Beauty and all of her beauty tips…