Louis Tomlinson's 'Faith in the Future Tour' Setlist Revealed After First Few North American Shows (& It Features 2 One Direction Songs!)

Louis Tomlinson is traversing North America on the latest leg of his Faith in the Future World Tour, and we’ve got the setlist from his first few shows.

The 31-year-old kicked off his latest string of shows on May 26 in Connecticut and has already made several more stops on the road.

His setlist features a blend of songs from his two solo albums, a rock cover and two interpretations of songs that Louis released as a member of One Direction!

Head inside to check out the setlist for Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future World Tour…

Interestingly both of the One Direction songs Louis is performing are off the bands’ album Four. Of the two, “Night Changes” was released as a single. The other – “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” – never got a single treatment.

Calls for One Direction to reunite have reached an absolute fever pitch in 2023. There was also a really big rumor about the possibility just a few weeks ago.

What are the hitmakers saying about the chances of it happening? We pulled together the most recent comments from Louis and the rest of his bandmates on the topic.

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1.”The Greatest”

2. “Kill My Mind”

3. “Bigger Than Me”

4. “Lucky Again”

5. “Holding on to Heartache”

6. “Face the Music”

7. “We Made It”

8. “Night Changes” – One Direction song

9. “Chicago”

10. “Saved by a Stranger”

11. “Written All Over Your Face”

12. “All This Time”

13. “She is Beauty We are World Class”

14. “Copy of a Copy of a Copy”

15. “Walls”

16. “505″ – Arctic Monkeys cover

17. “Back to You”

18. “Angels Fly”

19. “Out of My System”

20. “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” – One Direction song

21. “Saturdays”

22. “Silver Tongues”

Check out the rest of the dates for Louis‘ tour and setlists from so many other artists who are currently touring!