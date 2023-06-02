'Mrs. Davis' Actor Chris Diamantopoulos Looks Fit During Shirtless Walk with His Dog

Chris Diamantopoulos is soaking up the sun as we get closer to summer!

The 48-year-old actor, who is currently starring in the Peacock series Mrs. Davis, was seen going shirtless while taking his dog for a walk on Monday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Chris is often spotted going without his shirt during walks around the neighborhood. We also have some photos from back in February and some from last year!

For those who don’t know, Chris is married to Ugly Betty actress Becki Newton and they are parents to four children, including one they welcomed last year. They have been married since 2005!

Make sure to check out Mrs. Davis, which is streaming right now on Peacock. Watch the trailer here!