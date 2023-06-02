Top Stories
Natalie Portman &amp; Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Natalie Portman & Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd &amp; 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Spotted Kissing on Vacation in Italy

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd & 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Spotted Kissing on Vacation in Italy

Live Action Miles Morales, 4th Tom Holland &amp; 2 More Spider-People Movies Are In the Works!

Live Action Miles Morales, 4th Tom Holland & 2 More Spider-People Movies Are In the Works!

Fri, 02 June 2023 at 4:38 pm

'Mrs. Davis' Actor Chris Diamantopoulos Looks Fit During Shirtless Walk with His Dog

'Mrs. Davis' Actor Chris Diamantopoulos Looks Fit During Shirtless Walk with His Dog

Chris Diamantopoulos is soaking up the sun as we get closer to summer!

The 48-year-old actor, who is currently starring in the Peacock series Mrs. Davis, was seen going shirtless while taking his dog for a walk on Monday (May 29) in Los Angeles.

Chris is often spotted going without his shirt during walks around the neighborhood. We also have some photos from back in February and some from last year!

For those who don’t know, Chris is married to Ugly Betty actress Becki Newton and they are parents to four children, including one they welcomed last year. They have been married since 2005!

Make sure to check out Mrs. Davis, which is streaming right now on Peacock. Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris diamantopoulos shirtless dog walk 01
chris diamantopoulos shirtless dog walk 02
chris diamantopoulos shirtless dog walk 03
chris diamantopoulos shirtless dog walk 04
chris diamantopoulos shirtless dog walk 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Chris Diamantopoulos, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images