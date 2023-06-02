Top Stories
Natalie Portman & Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd & 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Spotted Kissing on Vacation in Italy

Live Action Miles Morales, 4th Tom Holland & 2 More Spider-People Movies Are In the Works!

Fri, 02 June 2023 at 7:33 pm

Oscar Isaac Reveals the Fan-Favorite Actor He Wants to Join 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Follow-Up & the Reality Show He's Binging Right Now (Which He'd Love to be a Judge On!)

Oscar Isaac Reveals the Fan-Favorite Actor He Wants to Join 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Follow-Up & the Reality Show He's Binging Right Now (Which He'd Love to be a Judge On!)

Oscar Isaac is just like us! By that, we mean that he also binges reality television in his downtime.

The 44-year-old Moon Knight actor opened up about the reality show that he can’t stop binging during a recent interview with GQ. Spoiler alert: It’s a fan favorite that often features celebrity guest judges.

In the same interview, he teased who he would like to see join the cast of the next Spider-Man movie after starring in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He has his eye on an A-lister and could even picture a role for them.

Scroll through the slideshow to find out what reality show Oscar Isaac would be down to make a cameo on…

