Natalie Portman &amp; Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd &amp; 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Spotted Kissing on Vacation in Italy

Live Action Miles Morales, 4th Tom Holland &amp; 2 More Spider-People Movies Are In the Works!

Fri, 02 June 2023 at 7:06 pm

Tom Brady Talks Co-Parenting With Gisele Bundchen, Reveals Sweet Story as the Brady Family Expands by Two

Tom Brady Talks Co-Parenting With Gisele Bundchen, Reveals Sweet Story as the Brady Family Expands by Two

Tom Brady opened up about his family after he and longtime wife Gisele Bundchen split up last year.

The 45-year-old NFL star and 42-year-old model announced and finalized their divorce in October 2022.

More than six months later, he revealed how he and Gisele were managing co-parenting their shared children Benjamin and Vivian while speaking with ET.

He also shared some exciting news about how the Brady family has expanded by two!

Scroll through the slideshow to learn more about how Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are handling co-parenting…

