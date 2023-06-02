Tom Hanks Admits to Hating Some Of His Movies, Reveals One Underappreciated Movie He Loved That's Now Considered a 'Cult Classic'

Tom Hanks is getting very real while reflecting on his career.

The 66-year-old Forrest Gump actor is a veritable screen legend with so many hits to his name. That doesn’t mean he loves them all, though.

During a recent interview, he opened up about the concept of hating a movie. He also revealed one of his underappreciated movies, which he loved that is now considered a “cult classic.”

Read more about Tom Hanks’ perception of his filmography…

Speaking to The New Yorker , he reflected on the concept of hating movies.

“O.K., let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them,” he admitted.

While he acknowledged that he doesn’t love all of his movies, Tom also hinted at the fact that perceptions can change. For example, he always loved one of his releases, which is only now becoming known as a fan-favorite That Thing You Do!

“I loved making that movie. I loved writing it, I loved being with it. I love all the people in it. When it came out, it was completely dismissed by the first wave of vox populi. It didn’t do great business. It hung around for a while, was viewed as being some sort of odd, kinda quasi-ripoff of nine other different movies and a nice little stroll down memory lane,” he recalled. “Now the same exact publications that dismissed it in their initial review called it ‘Tom Hanks’s cult classic, That Thing You Do!‘ So now it’s a cult classic. What was the difference between those two things? The answer is time.”

Tom also explained that it’s impossible to predict what will be a hit until it’s out: “There’s no way to tell, because the process is so slow. And so specific. You can only have faith and hope—and what’s bigger than faith and hope? You have to trust the entire process to collaborators who you hope are working at the absolute top of their game farther down the line.”

Have you seen the rumors that the actor was involved in a “heated” exchange at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival? Here’s the truth!