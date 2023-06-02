Tom Holland Reveals the Role That 'Absolutely Broke' Him & Why He Was Drawn To It

Tom Holland is opening up about what sounds like his hardest role to date.

During a recent interview, the 27-year-old actor revealed that one of his projects “absolutely broke [him] in every way possible.”

Despite being a challenging project, he also explained why he was drawn to it and how he approached it.

Read more about Tom Holland’s hardest role to date…

Tom told The Hollywood Reporter that his new project The Crowded Room, which also stars Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, was a challenge.

“This show absolutely broke me in every way possible,” he said. “I just kept my head down. I dug my heels in, and I just tried my best.”

He added that he was intrigued by the chance to play a character that is “so misunderstood.” If you were unaware, the show pulls inspiration from real life and examines dissociative identity disorder. However, he reiterated that it’s not a true retelling.

“We definitely are telling a piece of fiction,” he said. “That said, there was a load of research that went into bringing this show to life: reading the book, watching the documentary, watching the film, speaking to experts. It was really important to us to tell this story in an authentic way, as well as a sensitive way.”

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9. After that new episodes will be unleashed weekly through July 28.

Earlier this year Tom revealed that he also celebrated one year of sobriety after filming the project.

The star recently reflected on his role as Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opened up about what it would take for him to sign on for a fourth solo movie. Speaking of, do you think the web-slinging hero is the best-cast star in the MCU? Vote in our poll to let us know!

Press play on the trailer for The Crowded Room below…