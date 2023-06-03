Adam Lambert Kicks Off Pride With 'You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real),' Celebrates a Historic & Timely Anniversary

Adam Lambert kicked off Pride Month with a new anthem that should go on repeat for the next 30 days!

The 41-year-old “If I Had You” pop star joined forces with Sigala for his new single “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real).”

The high-octane anthem is the official Pride in London 2023 song. Making it even sweeter, Adam confirmed that he was taking the stage to headline London Pride on July 1!

There’s so much on the horizon, but Adam also marked the passing of a historic anniversary.

Eleven years ago on June 1 Adam made history on the Billboard charts. He became the first openly gay artist to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with his sophomore album Trespassing.

Talk about a timely anniversary!

Adam was also spotted arriving at the BBC Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Friday (June 2) in London, England. We’ve got photos of his very glam look in the gallery.

If you missed it, Adam shared a new photo with boyfriend Oliver Gliese last month, and it is so cute.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Adam Lambert in the gallery and press play on “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” below…