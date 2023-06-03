'Barbie' Movie is So Pink That It Caused a Global Paint Shortage

You might have Barbie to blame if you were recently unable to pick up pink paint at your local home improvement store.

The live-action movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling features a set that is all-pink, all the time.

Director Greta Gerwig opened up about constructing the set, especially Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouse, in a recent interview.

“I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses,” she told Architectural Digest.

“Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” she added. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.”

Production designer Sarah Greenwood chimed in, saying that “the world ran out of pink” as they rushed to create hand-painted sets that brought the fantasy world to life.

Fan’s wont have to wait too long to see the hot pink Dreamhouse. Barbie premieres in theaters on July 21. Press play on the trailer below!

Speaking of, did you know that the new trailer featured a sentimental cameo?!