Ben Platt & Molly Gordon Star in First Trailer for 'Theater Camp' - Watch Now!

The trailer for Ben Platt and Molly Gordon‘s new movie Theater Camp has been released!

Here’s a synopsis: Amos (Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Gordon) – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Keep reading to find out more…

In addition to starring in the movie, Ben, Molly, and Noah also wrote the script, along with Nick Lieberman, based on their short film.

Molly and Nick also directed it!

The movie also stars Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Luke Islam, Jonathan Engel, and Jack Sobolewski, with Caroline Aaron and Amy Sedaris.

Theater Camp will debut in theaters on July 14th.