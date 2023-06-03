Brandi Glanville Slams 'Hypocrisy' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Over Scandoval

Brandi Glanville is voicing her frustrations with the cast of Vanderpump Rules in an expletive-filled rant.

Earlier this week, Bravo released part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion and featured the majority of the cast going after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for their months-long affair while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

After watching the reunion episode, Brandi, 50, took to Twitter to slam the cast for their “hypocrisy” over Scandoval.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This f–king hypocrisy is f–king insane,!!!!! I never thought I would be friends with half the bitches that f–ked my husband while I was married & pregnant,” Brandi tweeted.

She then followed up with, “I’m f–king over it with pretty much everyone.”

As viewers may recall, Brandi appeared on the very first episode of Vanderpump Rules back in 2013 where she sat down with Scheana Shay to discuss her affair with Brandi‘s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Scheana, 38, had a months-long affair with Eddie, 49, back in 2006 when she was 21 and thought he was single.

Scheana said that she ended things with Eddie when she found out was married, but they briefly reconciled later only to discover that he was still married and was also having an affair with now-wife LeAnn Rimes.

Brandi didn’t find out about Scheana‘s affair with Eddie until years later, after she learned about his affair with LeAnn, 40.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Brandi got in some major trouble with a fellow Housewife while filming season four of Ultimate Girls Trip.