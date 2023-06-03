Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Gained Weight in Caption Written in Spanish, Shares Video of Herself Slapping Her Butt While Dancing to Janet Jackson

Britney Spears Says She Gained Weight in Caption Written in Spanish, Shares Video of Herself Slapping Her Butt While Dancing to Janet Jackson

Britney Spears‘ latest post on social media highlights her skills with languages.

The 41-year-old “Change Your Mind (No seas cortes)” pop star paired a video of herself dancing to a Janet Jackson song with a caption that was written in Spanish.

Said caption addressed her weight, revealing a positive that came with putting on a few pounds.

Head inside to Check out Britney Spears’ post…

In the video, Britney wears a pair of white knee-high boots, turquoise bikini bottoms and a white crop top while smacking her butt and throwing it down to Janet‘s hit “All Nite (Don’t Stop).”

If you were wondering, she seems to address her butt-heavy choreography in the caption: According to Instagram’s translation she wrote “I gained weight, but at least I have butt now and can move it all day!”

We think that she looks fantastic no matter what!

Last week the Princess of Pop seemingly addressed accusations that she got breast implants in the early days of her career. She’s also recently spoken out about her sons, who will be moving to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline.

Feast your eyes on Britney Spears’ new video below…
