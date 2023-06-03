Brooklyn Decker Debuts a Dramatic New Haircut - See Pics of Her Chic Bob!

Brooklyn Decker was ready for a change so she cut off several inches of her hair and got a bob!

The 36-year-old Grace and Frankie actress hopped on social media on Friday (June 2) to show off a pretty dramatic hair transformation.

Better yet, she included a screenshot of a cute text exchange with celebrity hairstylist Dhiran Mistry that shows how rapidly they made the decision to book the appointment.

Head inside to check out Brooklyn Decker’s new haircut…

Hopping on Instagram, Brooklyn shared some before and after photos that highlighted how much length she cut off. In the first photo, she’s sitting in a chair with her blonde hair extending halfway down her back.

The after photos show that she cut off quite a few inches, leaving her hair hovering just slightly above her shoulders. She also included a timelapse of the cut.

“Yesterday at 3:38 we made a decision and at 5:30 we did a thing,” Brooklyn captioned the upload. She included a screenshot of her conversation with Dhiran, which proves how impulsive the decision was.

We think she looks fabulous!

Get a good look at Brooklyn Decker’s hair transformation below…