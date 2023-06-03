Channing Tatum Explains Why He's Raising Daughter Everly Differently From His Upbringing

Channing Tatum is opening up about fatherhood.

In a new interview, the 43-year-old actor, who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, shared some rare insight into his life as a dad and explained why he’s raising his daughter differently from his own upbringing.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m just trying to get by, I think just like every other parent, you’re just kind of trying not to mess kids up, but you know you’re going to on some level,” Channing shared on Today.

Channing went on to say that he anticipated being the kind of father who “was going to probably get my kid into more trouble than I kept her out of,” but learned that kids, including Everly, crave rules to follow.

“Even though they don’t want boundaries, they do want boundaries,” Channing explained. “Her anxiety goes down, her stress level goes down when she just understands the rules.”

Channing recently released The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie, the third installment in his Sparkella children’s book series. As a single dad, Channing admitted that he was “nervous” about raising a daughter and Sparkella was born from that.

“I was looking up YouTube on how to braid hair,” Channing shared. “Like, I didn’t want to be the dad that was just delivering a kid to school looking like she had just slept on the street.”

“This series of books kind of came from that,” Channing continued. “It was really trying to figure out how to talk to a little girl. I was raised very, very different. South — dad just, ‘Touch that again, you’re going to get a whipping’ sort of situation and we don’t spank Evy, so it’s one of those gentle kind of things, but having to learn where to be strong, where to be firm, but not in the way I was.”

In another recent interview, Channing revealed if he’ll ever tell Everly that he was a stripper.