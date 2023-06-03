Charlie Hunnam Seemingly Partakes in Wear Orange Weekend on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Charlie Hunnam is seemingly taking a stand against gun violence.

The 43-year-old Sons of Anarchy actor made a lunch run on Friday afternoon (June 2) in Los Angeles. His orange hoodie and matching tennis shoes appear to be a reference to Wear Orange Weekend, which kicked off on Friday with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

If you were wondering, people who are taking part in the weekend are wearing orange to raise awareness about the dangers of guns. The color is what hunters often wear in the woods to alert others of their presence and protect themselves from accidental shots, according to the Wear Orange Weekend website.

Charlie paired his hoodie with a pair of jeans and dark sunglasses. He took off the sweatshirt, revealing a blue t-shirt that still had an orange line on it while eating lunch outside with a friend.

It’s not totally clear if he was partaking in Wear Orange Weekend, and we’ll let you know if we hear more.

