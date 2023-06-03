Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Recalls How Keanu Reeves Helped Her Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

Kate Beckinsale Recalls How Keanu Reeves Helped Her Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Powerful Speech About Politics During 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Powerful Speech About Politics During 'Eras Tour'

Natalie Portman &amp; Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Natalie Portman & Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

Sat, 03 June 2023 at 12:15 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Meet Up for Dinner in Santa Monica

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Meet Up for Dinner in Santa Monica

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are enjoying a night out!

The 39-year-old Thor actor and the 52-year-old Air actor met up for dinner at the restaurant Via Veneto on Friday night (June 2) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

For their night out, Chris sported an unbuttoned black shirt over a white T-shirt paired with black pants and a baseball hat while Matt sported an all-black outfit.

Joining the guys at the restaurant was Matt‘s wife Luciana and a few of their friends.

After dinner, the longtime friends shared a hug goodbye before going their separate ways.

Chris will be reprising his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, which will debut on Netflix on June 16 – check out the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 65+ pictures of Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth out to dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 01
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 02
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 03
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 04
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 05
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 06
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 07
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 08
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 09
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 10
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 11
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 12
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 13
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 14
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 15
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 16
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 17
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 18
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 19
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 20
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 21
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 22
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 23
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 24
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 25
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 26
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 27
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 28
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 29
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 30
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 31
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 32
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 33
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 34
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 35
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 36
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 37
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 38
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 39
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 40
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 41
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 42
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 43
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 44
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 45
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 46
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 47
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 48
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 49
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 50
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 51
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 52
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 53
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 54
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 55
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 56
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 57
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 58
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 59
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 60
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 61
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 62
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 63
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 64
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 65
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 66
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 67
chris hemsworth matt damon grab dinner in santa monica 68

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images