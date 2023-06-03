Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Meet Up for Dinner in Santa Monica

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are enjoying a night out!

The 39-year-old Thor actor and the 52-year-old Air actor met up for dinner at the restaurant Via Veneto on Friday night (June 2) in Santa Monica, Calif.

For their night out, Chris sported an unbuttoned black shirt over a white T-shirt paired with black pants and a baseball hat while Matt sported an all-black outfit.

Joining the guys at the restaurant was Matt‘s wife Luciana and a few of their friends.

After dinner, the longtime friends shared a hug goodbye before going their separate ways.

Chris will be reprising his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, which will debut on Netflix on June 16 – check out the trailer here!

