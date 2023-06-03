Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2023 at 10:45 pm

Emma Stone, Danai Gurira & More Display Statement-Making Accessories at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2023

Emma Stone, Danai Gurira & More Display Statement-Making Accessories at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2023

Statement accessories were the name of the game at the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on Saturday (June 3) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Everyone from the likes of Emma Stone to Danai Gurira walked the red carpet at the event wearing some sort of attention-grabbing accessory.

For Emma, she paired sunglasses with a pastel yellow striped shirt and white skirt featuring rivets. Danai opted for a fabulous hat, which she wore with beautiful braids and an orange and black dress.

Both Nicky Hilton and Coco Rocha also donned attention-grabbing hats, too!

Keep reading to find out more…

Other stars in attendance included the likes of Joy Sunday, Karen Gillan, Ashlyn Harris, Shea Marie, Simone Ashley, Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts, Remi Bader, Jeremy Pope, Ella Balinska and Gayle King. We’ve got photos of everyone in the gallery!

If you missed it, Emma hung out with a fan-favorite icon last month!

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton and Melinda Maria jewelry. Deborah is wearing Alexander McQueen. Simone is wearing Valentino. Danai is wearing Off-White FW23 RTW. Karen is wearing Proenza Schouler SS23 RTW. Ashlyn is wearing Thom Browne. Shea is wearing Magda Butrym. Nicky is wearing Hunter Bell.

Scroll through all of the photos from the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
