Eva Longoria & Jesse Garcia Attend Special Screening of 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria is stepping out for a special screening of her new movie!

The 48-year-old star joined Jesse Garcia at a community screening of their new movie Flamin’ Hot hosted by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures on Friday (June 2) held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.

Jesse stars in the movie as Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito-Lay creates a new snack inspired by his Mexican-American culture.

If you were unaware, Flamin’ Hot marks Eva‘s directorial debut.

Fellow cast member Annie Gonzalez, writer Linda Yvette Chavez, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montanez and his wife Judy were also in attendance.

Flamin’ Hot will be released on June 9 – watch the trailer here!

