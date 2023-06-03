Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Sat, 03 June 2023 at 3:30 pm

Eva Longoria & Jesse Garcia Attend Special Screening of 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria & Jesse Garcia Attend Special Screening of 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria is stepping out for a special screening of her new movie!

The 48-year-old star joined Jesse Garcia at a community screening of their new movie Flamin’ Hot hosted by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures on Friday (June 2) held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria

Jesse stars in the movie as Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito-Lay creates a new snack inspired by his Mexican-American culture.

If you were unaware, Flamin’ Hot marks Eva‘s directorial debut.

Fellow cast member Annie Gonzalez, writer Linda Yvette Chavez, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creator Richard Montanez and his wife Judy were also in attendance.

Flamin’ Hot will be released on June 9 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Eva Longoria and the others at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria flamin hot screening 01
eva longoria flamin hot screening 02
eva longoria flamin hot screening 03
eva longoria flamin hot screening 04
eva longoria flamin hot screening 05
eva longoria flamin hot screening 06
eva longoria flamin hot screening 07
eva longoria flamin hot screening 08
eva longoria flamin hot screening 09
eva longoria flamin hot screening 10
eva longoria flamin hot screening 11
eva longoria flamin hot screening 12
eva longoria flamin hot screening 13
eva longoria flamin hot screening 14
eva longoria flamin hot screening 15
eva longoria flamin hot screening 16
eva longoria flamin hot screening 17
eva longoria flamin hot screening 18
eva longoria flamin hot screening 19

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Annie Gonzalez, Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images