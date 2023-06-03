Hallmark Channel's June Weddings Kicks Off With Stephanie Bennett & Casey Deidrick in 'Wedding Season'

Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick enjoy some rare downtime in between three weddings in this pic from their new Hallmark Channel movie, Wedding Season.

The brand new flick will premiere TONIGHT, June 3 at 8 p.m. on the network.

Here’s the summary for the movie: Journalist Trish Peterson (Bennett) is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three childhood best friends in a whirlwind wedding season. When her designated date is unable to join her, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, (Deidrick) the brother of her best friend, Sean (Nathanael Vass).

Ryan and Trish have a history with one another, so they act as each other’s plus one. Once paired up they realize the feelings they have held for each other since high school start to return. As Trish writes a magazine article from the perspective of how weddings impact friendships, she learns lessons from three very different couples who have been by her side through thick and thin.

Everything appears to be going well when a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity arises for Ryan, potentially separating him from Trish once again – and one couple starts to have doubts about their relationship. With everything at stake and emotions running high, the friends take a hard look at what their priorities are and realize that true love is worth fighting for.

Wedding Season is Stephanie‘s first leading movie, following a handful of supporting roles. She most recently appeared in Christmas Class Reunion.

The movie is also Casey‘s second movie at Hallmark Channel. He previously starred with Emily Osment in A Very Merry Bridesmaid.

Be sure to check out what’s coming next on Hallmark Channel, plus a sneak peek at Christmas in July!