James Tupper Discusses Life for Him & Son Atlas After Anne Heche's Death

James Tupper is opening up about life after the sudden and tragic death of ex Anne Heche.

The actress died at the age of 53 following a horrible accident in August 2022, leaving James alone to raise the couple’s son Atlas, 14.

The father-son duo made a recent appearance at the 30th annual Race to Erase MS Gala. During it, James revealed how he and Atlas were managing.

“We’re taking care of each other and taking it one day at a time,” he told People. “We’ve got a lot of great support and family around us, and it doesn’t help.”

He continued, saying, “We still miss her, we miss her every day, love her.”

James told the outlet that he was uniquely able to understand the challenges that lay ahead for his son.

“It’s very difficult whenever you lose a parent like that. Your whole world switches inside out, and I think kids experience trauma in a way that adults don’t. Adults have a context to put it in, but kids do not. You want to bury it, you want to forget about it and move past it,” he explained. “I happened to have lost my mom, too, when I was very, very young. So I kind of understand what he’s going through.”

Anne was laid to rest nine months after her death in May.

Her death sparked a fierce debate over the handling of her estate with Anne‘s older son Homer facing off against James and Atlas.