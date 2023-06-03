Jennifer Lopez Shops for New House Things After Purchasing $60 Million Home With Ben Affleck

Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez appears to be nesting amid reports that she closed on a house with Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old singer and actress reportedly brought a close to an extended house hunt with her husband earlier this week. Their new home in Beverly Hills, Calif. reportedly carried a more than $60 million price tag and boasts so many rooms.

Now that they appear to have settled on a property, it looks like Jennifer is getting ready to redecorate.

Keep reading to find out more…

She was spotted out shopping for a new fireplace screen at Wilshire Fireplace in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 3).

Jennifer looked very chic in a pair of jeans with a sporty top, sunglasses and a crossbody bag. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and looked ready for business.

The couple is rapidly closing in on their first wedding anniversary this summer. They have seemingly been looking at home for months now and reportedly backed out of at least two offers before finding this one.

If you missed it, a source opened up about how Jennifer and Ben were doing as they gear up to celebrate their special day.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Jennifer Lopez in the gallery…
