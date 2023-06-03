Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Sat, 03 June 2023 at 9:15 pm

Jennifer Lopez's New Movie 'The Mother' Features 4 Callbacks to Her Older Movies, Including a Reference to Vanessa Hudgens!

Jennifer Lopez's New Movie 'The Mother' Features 4 Callbacks to Her Older Movies, Including a Reference to Vanessa Hudgens!

Jennifer Lopez‘s new movie The Mother is unlike anything she’s ever done before.

In it, she plays a character who is only known as The Mother. She’s an assassin who had to give up her daughter (Lucy Paez) the moment she was born to keep her safe. Although they’ve never met in person, Jennifer risks it all to protect the young girl when monsters from her past reappear.

In the process of playing a gun-toting baddie, Jennifer proves that she has everything it takes to star in any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s that much of a superhero!

The Mother breaks new ground for her, but there are multiple moments that refer back to some of her earlier movies. Purposeful or not, they are small reminders that Jennifer is still the star behind this unexpected role!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the unexpected tributes to Jennifer Lopez’s earlier movies in The Mother…

