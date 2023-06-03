Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J shared the sweetest tribute to her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, confirming that he is the father of her newborn son.

The 34-year-old “Masterpiece” hitmaker welcomed her rainbow baby (a child that comes after losing a pregnancy) on May 12.

She took to social media on Saturday (June 3) to reflect on her relationship with Chanan.

Read Jessie J’s full tribute to Chanan Safir Colman inside…

On her Instagram story Jessie shared a photo of Chanan holding her hand in the delivery room.

“I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. Lol. I want [to] protect people I love and keep it for just myself… And then so often I think f*** it because life is short but don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door can’t close it. Bla Bla Bla… And so on and so on,” she wrote.

Jessie continued, writing, “But… I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. it was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during. Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn’t let go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t [have] been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Who is Chanan? We pulled together everything you need to know!

Jessie has spoken so candidly about her pregnancy and delivery.

Check out Jessie J’s tribute below…