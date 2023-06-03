Madison Beer Debuts First Single Off of Upcoming Album - Listen to 'Home to Another One' Now!

Sat, 03 June 2023 at 1:31 pm
- Superstar couple Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma were front and center last week at nightlife king Darren Dzienciol’s amfAR after party during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival held at Domaine de L’ansa, Vallauris, France. Models Elsa Hosk and Alton Mason hosted the super swank and exclusive affair. Other VIPs in attendance included Rebel Wilson, James Marsden, Kate Beckinsale, Izabel Goulart, Teyana Taylor, Natasha Poly, Adam Lambert, Wallis Day, Lucien Leon Laviscount, and Odell Beckham Jr. Check out the gallery for all the pics!
