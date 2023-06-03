Matt James' Mom In Talks to Appear on 'The Golden Bachelor'

Top Stories
It looks like Matt James‘ mom might be following in his footsteps!

A source close to The Bachelor revealed that the 31-year-old former star’s mom, Patty James, is in talks to join the new spinoff series, The Golden Bachelor.

“Matt’s mom Patty is speaking with producers about competing on the new season,” a show insider shared with Page Six.

Matt‘s dad has been “absent” from his life after he and Patty split up when Matt was a child.

ABC announced The Golden Bachelor last month, which will feature a man who is 60+ and looking for love with a group of women, also in that age range.

Matt made history as the first Bachelor when he appeared on season 25 of the reality show back in 2021. Patty became an instant fan-favorite after appearing on the show in the beginning of Matt’s season and during the finale.

As of right now, ABC has not announced the leading man for The Golden Bachelor, which is set to premiere this fall.

Last year, Matt opened up about his season of The Bachelor and how he feels the show failed his story.
