Matty Healy Kisses Male Security Guard, Performs With an Eye Patch During Recent Concert Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Matty Healy remains romantically linked to Taylor Swift. However, the hitmaker shared a viral moment with a male security guard during one of his recent shows with The 1975.

The 34-year-old hitmaker kissed the security guard while onstage performing at the 2023 NorthSide Festival on Friday (June 2) in Eskelunden, Denmark.

Fans captured a video of the moment, which has since gone viral. Matty also attracted attention thanks to taking the stage with an eyepatch covering one of his eyes.

In a video from the moment that has spread far and wide on Twitter, Matty approaches a security guard who seemingly gestures to his cheek for a kiss. However, the hitmaker sat on his knees to get closer before kissing him on the lips.

The crowd went wild, and the security guard appeared to enjoy his moment with the hitmaker. He threw his hands up before getting back to business only to be pulled in again for another embrace before Matty stood up again.

What about the eye patch? ET noted that Matty explained that he had irritated his eye after scratching it with a guitar pick. However, he didn’t leave it on for the whole show, instead opting to remove it to avoid looking pretentious.

