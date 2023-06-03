Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Kate Hudson Welcomes Summer With Bikini Pics, But Her Family Didn't Love Them - See Her Cheeky Reply

Sat, 03 June 2023 at 5:19 pm

Natalie Portman All Smiles at Soccer Match in Paris Amid Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheating Allegations

Natalie Portman All Smiles at Soccer Match in Paris Amid Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheating Allegations

Natalie Portman is enjoying a day out with friends.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress was all smiles as she attended the French L1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 on Saturday (June 2) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

For the game, Natalie looked cool in a gray blazer, white blouse, jeans, and sunglasses.

Natalie‘s outing comes after her husband Benjamin Millepied was accused of having an affair.

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source shared.

As of right now, Natalie and Benjamin, 45, are still together and neither one have publicly addressed the allegations.

Just last week, Natalie and Benjamin attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert together in Paris.

Click through the gallery for more photos of Natalie Portman at the soccer game…
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 01
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 02
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 03
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 04
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 05
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 06
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 07
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 08
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 09
natalie portman all smiles soccer game in paris 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images