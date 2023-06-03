Natalie Portman All Smiles at Soccer Match in Paris Amid Husband Benjamin Millepied Cheating Allegations

Natalie Portman is enjoying a day out with friends.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress was all smiles as she attended the French L1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 on Saturday (June 2) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

For the game, Natalie looked cool in a gray blazer, white blouse, jeans, and sunglasses.

Natalie‘s outing comes after her husband Benjamin Millepied was accused of having an affair.

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” a source shared.

As of right now, Natalie and Benjamin, 45, are still together and neither one have publicly addressed the allegations.

Just last week, Natalie and Benjamin attended Beyonce‘s Renaissance Tour concert together in Paris.

