Remy Ma, 43, Explains Why She Considers Her Age to Be 35

Remy Ma is celebrating her birthday.

The “Lean Back” back rapper turned 43 on Wednesday, May 30, and celebrated her birthday with a Prohibition-themed party at Casa De Lobo in Jersey City, New Jersey.

During the party, Remy explained why she considers her age to be 35 instead of 43.

“So I appreciate all of you coming to my 35th birthday party,” Remy said, according to Page Six. “I don’t f–king count the ones I was in prison and I don’t count the ones during COVID.”

If you didn’t know, Remy was convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion in 2008 following a shooting outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2007. She served just under seven years in prison before being released in 2014.