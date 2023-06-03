Sabrina Carpenter Looks Like a Sunny Day in Yellow at Carolina Herrera Show

Sabrina Carpenter was a vision in sunny yellow while attending the Carolina Herrera Resort 2024 Fashion Show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday (June 1).

The 24-year-old “Nonsense” hitmaker wore a yellow bandeau, which she paired with a matching skirt that was emblazoned with white polka dots. She carried a white purse and wore a pair of white shoes, leaving her hair down for the event.

Camila Morrone, Leonie Hanne and Valentina Ferragni were also in attendance. We’ve got photos of them all in the gallery!

If you were unaware, it was recently announced that Sabrina would be joining Taylor Swift as the pop titan takes her Eras Tour international. She’ll be acting as the opening act for shows scheduled throughout Mexico and Latin America.

Just last month the hitmaker went viral after revealing a NSFW birthday request!

