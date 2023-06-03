Tara Reid Explains How Not Having Kids Hurt Her Career

Tara Reid is opening up about not having kids and how she’s been treated by the media.

In a new interview, the 47-year-old American Pie and Sharknado actress explained why she thinks if she had kids she would have had a more successful career.

“I’m not married, I don’t have kids, and I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged,” Tara shared in Mr. Warburton Magazine. “So they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.”

Tara continued, “But all of a sudden, if you have a kid and you get married, ‘Oh she grew up, she’s great.’”

What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married?” Tara questioned. “You can’t judge people on that anymore. And it’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society.”

Tara also explained why she rejects the “bad girl image,” which she was branded with during her early days of fame, recalling how tabloids derailed her career even though she “never did anything wrong.”

Tara added that she’s “never been to jail” while sharing her frustration with negative media scrutiny, joking that she was the “godmother” of a type of celebrity attention that stars like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan had to deal with.

“I was the first one that started this image. The difference is I never did sex tapes. I never did anything wrong — I’ve never even gotten a speeding ticket,” Tara said. “But what I did get punished for, if I wasn’t at work and I wasn’t shooting, I went to Europe right away. I’d be popping bottles, and having a great time. But who doesn’t do that?”

“I was just on an attack,” Tara added of what she considered unfair treatment in the public eye. “Anything I did was on tape, it was pretty awful. And that’s why I left. It wasn’t because I was just a girl. It was because I was an easy target.”

I didn’t have the money like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian [who] had the greatest lawyers in the world,” Tara continued. “If you try to sue them, you’re gonna get crushed. So what are you gonna do? You gotta go away for a little while.”

Tara added, “I’m still here now. I’m at the second coming of my age, and I’ve never been happier… If I didn’t get checked and get hurt and realize what was going on, I would never be the girl sitting here…I learned my privacy, I learned who’s my friend, who I need to keep around me, and who I love.”

