Taylor Swift Kicks Off Pride Month With Powerful Speech About Politics During 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift is celebrating Pride Month and making a statement about keeping up to date with politics during her Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old “You Need to Calm Down” pop titan hopped onstage in Chicago, Illinois on Friday (June 2) for her latest show.

While sitting at her piano, she delivered a powerful speech about the LGBTQ+ community and why it’s important to support its members now and outside of the month of June.

“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space,” Taylor said. “This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

She continued, saying, “Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ where there are lyrics like, ‘Can you just not step on his gown?’ or, ‘Shade never made anybody less gay,’ and you guys are screaming those lyrics. Such solidarity. Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety. And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain. Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities,” Taylor said. “And that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.’”

The hitmaker stressed that it was essential to ask questions about our politicians such as “are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?”

