Natalie Portman & Husband Benjamin Millepied Still Together After Cheating Allegations, Source Reveals

Elliot Page Had a Secret Relationship with Kate Mara, While She Was Dating Max Minghella

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd & 'Station 19' Actress Danielle Savre Spotted Kissing on Vacation in Italy

Live Action Miles Morales, 4th Tom Holland & 2 More Spider-People Movies Are In the Works!

Sat, 03 June 2023 at 1:15 am

The Richest 'Twilight' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the No. 1 Earner Isn't Who You Think)

The Richest 'Twilight' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the No. 1 Earner Isn't Who You Think)

The Twilight movies, based on author Stephenie Meyer‘s novels, helped lay the groundwork for a new generation of teen fantasy blockbusters.

They also featured a star-studded cast that have gone on to amass very impressive net worths over the course of their careers.

Of course, some of the most recognizable stars from the franchise are the three main leads – Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. However, the rest of the Cullen family and several other stars from the franchise have also enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood.

We decided to check out what sort of fortunes the stars have amassed. You might be surprised by where some of the actors fall on the list.

Check out the richest stars from the Twilight franchise ranked from highest to lowest…

Photos: Getty
Anna Kendrick, Ashley Greene, Billy Burke, Booboo Stewart, Christopher Heyerdahl, Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Reaser, Jackson Rathbone, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kellan Lutz, Kristen Stewart, Michael Sheen, Nikki Reed, Peter Facinelli, Robert Pattinson, Sarah Clarke, Stephenie Meyer, Taylor Lautner, Twilight

Getty Images