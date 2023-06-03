Tom Holland Reveals Which 'Spider-Man' Movie He Thinks is the 'Best' (And It's Not One of His!)

Tom Holland has revealed his favorite Spider-Man movie!

While attending the premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room earlier this week, the 27-year-old actor revealed which Spider-Man he thinks is the best (and it’s not one of his!)

Tom named 2018′s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as the “best.”

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Tom told AP. I’m so proud of everyone involved.”

“[Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom,” Tom added. “I was supposed to go with her [to the premiere] as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

The Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is out in theaters now.