Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan Reacts to Calls for Him to Reunite With Pamela Anderson

Brittany Furlan hears the calls for her husband Tommy Lee to reunite with his ex Pamela Anderson. She does not agree.

The 36-year-old social media star and 60-year-old rocker said “I do” back in 2019. However, there is still continued interest in Tommy‘s relationship with Pamela, especially after the release of the actress’ documentary.

She weighed in on calls for them to get back together in an interview.

“All the people being like, ‘Oh, they need to be back together. They are each other’s soulmates’ and all this weird s-it,” Brittany told People. “I’m like, ‘You guys, my husband, if he wanted to be back with her, would be back with her in two seconds.’ They act like this is all new. They’ve been separated for a long time, even before I came along. It was just odd to deal with a lot of that stuff. I get that people try to romanticize things that they make up in their head or whatever, but it is really strange.”

Brittany went viral earlier this year after making a joke about the size of Tommy‘s member. She also reacted to rumors that she and Pamela are embroiled in a feud.