8 'Riverdale' Stars are Proud Parents Outside the Show (& 1 Has Even Had Their Child on the Show!)

Riverdale fans are hyper-focused on the relationships that play out onscreen between the various stars in the beloved CW series. However, the actors lead equally exciting lives in reality!

You might be surprised to learn that seven castmates who star in the show are parents in real life. Their children range in age from toddlers to full-fledged adults. One actor has even had their child on the show, where they played a younger version of their character.

The Riverdale family is expanding again, as another member of the cast has recently announced that they will soon become a parent, too!

Scroll through a roundup of Riverdale stars who are parents in real life…