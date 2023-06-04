Andy Cohen Reveals Daughter Lucy Was 'One of the First' Gestational Surrogacies in New York

Andy Cohen is opening up about his experience with surrogacy.

The 55-year-old Watch What Happens Live host has welcomed his two kids – son Benjamin, born in 2019, and daughter Lucy, born in 2022 – via surrogate.

In a new interview, Andy revealed that Lucy is “one of the first” babies born of gestational surrogacy in the state of New York.

“I was going to Albany … [gestational] surrogacy was illegal in the state of New York until [2020] and I helped get that law passed,” Andy explained on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “And Governor Cuomo, he really made it happen.”

According to the New York State Department of Health, gestational surrogacies — a type of surrogacy where the surrogate does not use their own egg for fertilization — were illegal in New York until 2020 when the Child-Parent Security Act was passed. However, traditional surrogacy has been legal in New York since 1992.

“So I went to Albany a couple of times and I was out there, you know, trying to get it passed,” Andy continued. “I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here. But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben.”

