Ariana Grande Shades 'Old' Self Over Past Makeup Choices - Watch!

Ariana Grande is shading her “old” self!

On Saturday (June 3), the 29-year-old “7 rings” entertainer took to her R.E.M. Beauty line’s TikTok account where she poked some fun at her past makeup choices.

In the video set to a conversation from Keeping Up with the Kardashians between Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, a more fresh-faced Ariana watches the “old” Ariana as she applies some very heavy eye makeup.

“Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for every day?” the current version of Ariana asks her old self.

“Yeah, I’m going through a phase, is that okay with you?” the old Ariana responds.

Ariana captioned the TikTok, “me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip.”

Ariana has been very busy filming the movie adaption of Broadway’s Wicked.

