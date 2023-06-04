Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross Couple Up For Race To Erase MS Gala 2023 With Alessandra Ambrosio & More!

Ashlee Simpson Ross keeps close to hubby Evan Ross as they arrive for the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala held at Fairmont Century Plaza over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The stunning couple walked the orange carpet with model Alessandra Ambrosio, Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay, Real Housewives‘ Crystal Kung Minkoff, Denise Richards, as well as Dancing With The Stars‘ Cheryl Burke and Alan Bersten.

Katie Cassidy, CSI: Vegas star Marg Helgenberger, Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Holly Robinson Peete, Heidi D’Amelio, James Tupper, Peter Facinelli, Joely Fisher, AnnaLynne McCord, and Olivia Sanabia were also there.

The event raised over $2 million to benefit the Race to Erase MS for the Center Without Walls program, which a collaboration of top MS research centers working together as a team on ground-breaking research with the goal of treating and, ultimately, finding a cure for MS.

The gala also featured a live action, MC’ed by Peter, which featured opportunities including a cruise to go to Catalina Island on an 80-foot yacht for up to twelve guests; and a six-night exclusive retreat for eight guests at private Scottish residence, Tigh an Tuir.

The biggest item up for grabs was he Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition, signed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, along with invitations to a Formula One race.

Head to the gallery to see 65+ pictures from the Erase to MS Gala 2023…