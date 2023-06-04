Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Tyler Posey is Engaged! Meet His Fiancee Phem

Tyler Posey is Engaged! Meet His Fiancee Phem

Sun, 04 June 2023 at 11:02 am

Celebrities Who've Legally Changed Their Children's Names After Birth (One Pair Is On This List Twice & One Couple Accidentally Named Their Kid 'Genital')

Continue Here »

Celebrities Who've Legally Changed Their Children's Names After Birth (One Pair Is On This List Twice & One Couple Accidentally Named Their Kid 'Genital')

There are a surprising number of celebrities who have legally changed their child’s name after birth.

We’ve compiled the list here, and included are Grimes and Elon Musk, as well as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, among several more.

One of the celebs who changed their child’s name accidentally named him “genital.” Oops!

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities have changed their kids’ names after birth…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Amy Schumer, Caterina Scorsone, Chris Fischer, Doug Hehner, EG, Elon Musk, Extended, Grimes, Jamie Otis, Kylie Jenner, Lauren Parsekian, Rob Giles, Slideshow, Travis Scott

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images