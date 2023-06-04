Ioan Gruffudd & Girlfriend Bianca Wallace All Smiles in First Outing After His Daughter Filed Restraining Orders Against Them

Ioan Gruffudd has been spotted out for the first time since it was revealed that his 13-year-old daughter filed a restraining order against him.

The 49-year-old Fantastic Four actor and his girlfriend Bianca Wallace were all smiles as they took their dog for a walk around their neighborhood on Friday (June 2) in Los Angeles, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Earlier in the week, Ioan‘s daughter Ella filed a restraining order under “domestic violence protection” against him following an incident at his house.

Ella also filed a restraining order request and a civil harassment protection order against Bianca, 29.

Ioan shares Ella and younger daughter Elsie, 9, with estranged wife Alice Evans.

In January 2021, Alice, 54, tweeted that he informed her that he was leaving their family after 20 years together.

When Ioan debuted his relationship with Bianca in October 2021, Alice accused him of having an affair for three years.