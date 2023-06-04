Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Film 'Unstoppable' Stopped From Shooting Amid Writer's Strike

Production on Jennifer Lopez‘s next movie has been suspended, according to Deadline.

The 53-year-old singer and actress is set to star with Jharrel Jerome in the wrestling drama based on Anthony Robles, an All-American wrestler born with one leg who prevailed in a national championship at Arizona State.

Deadline says that filming had just kicked off and was two weeks in when production was suspended for the upcoming Prime Video movie.

The outlet also reports that the film was suspended due to the WGA strike that is still ongoing. The film was forced to stop filming last week at USC as picketers were there in protest.

Billy Goldenberg is helming the pic.

Unstoppable is just the latest in a string of projects that have been halted due to the strike.

Just recently, Ben Affleck, who is Jennifer‘s husband and also financing the movie, opened up about the flick.