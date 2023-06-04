Jensen Ackles Confirms Fate of 'The Winchesters,' Following #SaveTheWinchesters Campaign

Jensen Ackles is sadly saying farewell to his Supernatural spinoff series The Winchesters after it was officially cancelled by The CW.

The 45-year-old actor played Dean Winchester for 15 years on Supernatural and was brought on to narrate the first season of the new series.

It was cancelled back in May, sparking a viral campaign to bring the show back for a second season. Taking to social media on Saturday (June 3), Jensen confirmed that fans’ attempts were unsuccessful.

Read more about the fate of The Winchesters…

“To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “And to all those who brought this show to life…I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say…timing is everything. With a massive Network shift coupled with an industry strike…welp…that’s some unfortunate timing. Sleep well dear @WinchestersOnCW …until we meet again. Somewhere down the road.”

We’re sorry to see the show go and wish the cast and crew good luck moving forward.

