Leah Remini Celebrates Major NYU Milestone After 'Spending 35 Years in a Cult'

Leah Remini is marking a personal milestone!

On Friday (June 2), the 52-year-old King of Queens actress, and former Scientologist, took to social media to celebrate completely her second year of college at New York University.

“Two years ago, I had an 8th-grade education thanks to spending 35 years in a cult,” Leah wrote on Instagram, referring to the Church of Scientology.

“And now, at age 52, I’ve successfully finished my second year at NYU,” Leah continued. “Undertaking this educational journey has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life.”

She concluded, “There have been days where I’ve thought about giving up. While I’m still not finished, I’m so glad I decided to dive in. If you have the desire and capacity, please remember that it’s never too late to start again.”

Leah, who left Scientology in 2013, has been a fierce voice in the fight against the religion, and even has a podcast dedicated to bringing down the organization.

She also recently reacted to Scientologist Danny Masterson being convicted on two counts of forcible rape.