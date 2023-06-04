Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Tyler Posey is Engaged! Meet His Fiancee Phem

Tyler Posey is Engaged! Meet His Fiancee Phem

Sun, 04 June 2023 at 2:20 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Vacations with Model Meghan Roche, 22, in Ibiza

Leonardo DiCaprio Vacations with Model Meghan Roche, 22, in Ibiza

Leonardo DiCaprio is soaking up the sun on vacation.

On Sunday afternoon (June 4), the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor was seen going shirtless while aboard a yacht with model Meghan Roche in Ibiza.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

The yacht then docked so that Leo – wearing a light gray T-shirt and blue bathing suit – and the 22-year-old model – wearing a navy outfit over a bathing suit – could meet up with a few friends for lunch.

The day before, Leo sported a gray outfit while Meghan wore a green top and linen pants as they first boarded the yacht.

Earlier in the week, Leo was spotted on vacation with a famous friend in Italy.

If you missed it, someone paid A LOT of money for a painting of Leo during a live auction at a charity event!

Click through the gallery for 75+ pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meghan Roche in Ibiza…
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 01
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 02
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 03
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 04
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 05
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 06
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 07
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 08
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 09
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 10
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 11
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 12
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 13
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 14
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 15
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 16
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 17
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 18
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 19
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 20
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 21
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 22
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 23
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 24
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 25
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 26
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 27
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 28
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 29
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 30
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 31
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 32
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 33
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 34
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 35
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 36
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 37
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 38
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 39
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 40
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 41
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 42
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 43
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 44
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 45
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 46
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 47
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 48
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 49
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 50
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 51
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 52
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 53
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 54
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 55
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 56
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 57
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 58
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 59
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 60
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 61
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 62
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 63
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 64
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 65
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 66
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 67
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 68
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 69
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 70
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 71
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 72
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 73
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 74
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 75
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 76
leonardo dicaprio vacations with meghan roche in ibiza 77

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meghan Roche, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images