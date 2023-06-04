Melissa McCarthy & Niecy Nash-Betts are WeHo Pride Parade Icons with Shirtless Laith Ashley!

The 2023 WeHo Pride Parade was the place to be this weekend in the Los Angeles area!

To kick off Pride Month, the annual event brought out so many people to the parade, and featured Melissa McCarthy, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jessica Betts and Laith Ashley as the Icons.

Niecy and Jessica were the recipients of the Trailblazer Icon Award, with Melissa picking up the Ally Icon, and Laith as the Breakthrough Icon. Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race was also honored with the Drag Icon Award.

If Laith looks familiar, it might be because you saw him in a Taylor Swift video!

Lance Bass was also spotted in the crowd at the parade.

Niecy went all out for the parade, wearing a colorful costume that featured wings, and Melissa, who is starring in The Little Mermaid as Ursula, wore a “Say Gay” headband on top of her head, while donning a sequined dress, a amazing technicolor coat, and she even carried a rainbow umbrella while sitting on her float in the parade!

