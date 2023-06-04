Top Stories
Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Jessie J Confirms Boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman is the Father of Her Newborn Child, Pens Touching Tribute to Him

Tyler Posey is Engaged! Meet His Fiancee Phem

Tyler Posey is Engaged! Meet His Fiancee Phem

Sun, 04 June 2023 at 11:35 am

Netflix Cancels 9 TV Shows, Reveals 7 Are Ending & So Much More (Including a Slip Up About The Witcher's Status & the Fate of 'Mindhunter')

Continue Here »

Netflix Cancels 9 TV Shows, Reveals 7 Are Ending & So Much More (Including a Slip Up About The Witcher's Status & the Fate of 'Mindhunter')

Netflix has been providing lots of updates about their renewed and canceled content and we’re bringing you all of the latest announcements.

So far, the streamer canceled 9 TV shows this year, revealed 7 are ending, and we now have huge updates about the status of Mindhunter and The Witcher.

We’re recapping all of the decisions that Netflix has made this year so far, including the 9 canceled television shows.

Keep reading to see the full recap…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, Netflix, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images