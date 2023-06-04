Shakira Returns to Spain for F1 Grand Prix Months After Moving to Miami

Shakira is back in Spain!

The 46-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” entertainer made an appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain on Sunday afternoon (June 4) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

Shakira was seen wearing a colorful, butterfly-print top paired with a white skirt.

“Nice to be back in Barcelona!” Shakira wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself in the stands.

Back in April, Shakira confirmed that she and her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, were moving out of Barcelona for a new start in Miami following her split from Gerard Pique. She also shared a statement about why she was moving out of Spain.

Shakira and her kids recently hung out with another newly single star and her kids in Miami!

